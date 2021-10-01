Marion County Sheriff’s deputies identify victims in ongoing double homicide investigation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the two people who were found dead inside a home on NW 61st. Ct.

The dead bodies found by sheriff’s deputies on September 14 have been identified as 22-year-old Divya Seenanan and 60-year-old Ramdewan Seenanan.

The cause of their deaths is still under investigation.

