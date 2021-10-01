MCSO investigates homicide after finding woman’s body at her home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A death investigation is underway in Marion County after the body of a woman was found.

Detectives have identified the woman as 64-year-old Judy Mielenz.

They aren’t saying how she died or who they suspect killed her.

Mielenz-- who once owned a tack shop-- was booked into the Marion County jail back in 2012 for several thefts at the 2011 ‘Horses in the sun’ (HITS) event.

We went to the home where Judy died and tried to talk with friends and family standing outside, but we turned around when they asked us to leave.

At this time detectives believe that there is no further threat to the community.

