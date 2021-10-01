Advertisement

Newberry community reacts to teens arrested in the recent bomb threats

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are hopeful these arrests mark the end of numerous threats of violence towards Newberry High School and Oakview Middle School.

Newberry high school received four bomb threats in a row with the last one on Tuesday and Oakview middle school also received a bomb threat on the same day.

The reward for information on the threats was up to $5,750. Newberry Mayor and teacher Jordan Marlowe wants everyone to take the threats serious.

“You can’t focus on education in a situation like that so for everybody’s mental health for everybody’s state of mind we need this to come to an end. We need our children to know this is not a joke this is not a prank we’re talking about serious felony crimes here,” said Marlowe.

Naim Erched has a son that goes to Oakview Middle school and said students need to know there are consequences to their actions.

“I believe they need to see this isn’t going to be a slap on the wrist. that this is something that’s serious you’re dealing with livelihoods even if it is a false alarm even if it’s a joke there’s certain things you just don’t joke about.”

Erched had a message for the suspects.

“You’re putting other people’s children as your joke that’s not something that you should really play around with.”

They both wanted to applaud the Alachua County Sheriff’s office along with school officials through this hectic time.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Julie Hoffman was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property...
Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
“Whether or not I agree or disagree, it’s just not my choice”: Alachua County Public School parents react to quarantine protocols

Latest News

Starke police officers arrest man in possession of narcotics during traffic stop
Starke police officers arrest man in possession of narcotics during traffic stop
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
Two teens from Newberry High School were arrested Thursday for their involvement in the recent...
Newberry community reacts to the arrests made for the recent bomb threats