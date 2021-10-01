Newberry community reacts to teens arrested in the recent bomb threats

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are hopeful these arrests mark the end of numerous threats of violence towards Newberry High School and Oakview Middle School.

Newberry high school received four bomb threats in a row with the last one on Tuesday and Oakview middle school also received a bomb threat on the same day.

The reward for information on the threats was up to $5,750. Newberry Mayor and teacher Jordan Marlowe wants everyone to take the threats serious.

“You can’t focus on education in a situation like that so for everybody’s mental health for everybody’s state of mind we need this to come to an end. We need our children to know this is not a joke this is not a prank we’re talking about serious felony crimes here,” said Marlowe.

Naim Erched has a son that goes to Oakview Middle school and said students need to know there are consequences to their actions.

“I believe they need to see this isn’t going to be a slap on the wrist. that this is something that’s serious you’re dealing with livelihoods even if it is a false alarm even if it’s a joke there’s certain things you just don’t joke about.”

Erched had a message for the suspects.

“You’re putting other people’s children as your joke that’s not something that you should really play around with.”

They both wanted to applaud the Alachua County Sheriff’s office along with school officials through this hectic time.

