RTS launching new program that allows the young and elderly to ride for free

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Come on and take a free ride.

A new program going into effect today will provide free transportation for the young and the elderly in Alachua County.

People who are 18 or younger, as well as those 65 and older can now ride the city’s RTS buses for free. Last month, the Gainesville City Commission and Alachua County Commission approved a joint agreement to fund this one year pilot program.

