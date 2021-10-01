The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Santa Fe College Police Department host Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries food drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and Santa Fe College Police Department are teaming up for a canned food drive.

The whole month of October, they are hosting “Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries” collecting canned and nonperishable food items.

Donations benefit Saints Food Share and Catholic Charities.

Anyone who brings a canned good to the Santa Fe Teaching Zoo during normal hours can get a dollar off admission.

Donation boxes are set up on the Santa Fe Northwest Campus, the Andrews Center in Starke, the Blount Center in Gainesville, the Davis Center in Archer, the Watson Center in Keystone Heights, and the Perry Center in Alachua.

Collection locations can also be found around Gainesville.

For a complete list of locations and other details, visit Santa Fe’s Teaching Zoo’s Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries web page.

