Advertisement

The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Santa Fe College Police Department host Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries food drive

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and Santa Fe College Police Department are teaming up for a canned food drive.

The whole month of October, they are hosting “Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries” collecting canned and nonperishable food items.

Donations benefit Saints Food Share and Catholic Charities.

Anyone who brings a canned good to the Santa Fe Teaching Zoo during normal hours can get a dollar off admission.

Donation boxes are set up on the Santa Fe Northwest Campus, the Andrews Center in Starke, the Blount Center in Gainesville, the Davis Center in Archer, the Watson Center in Keystone Heights, and the Perry Center in Alachua.

Collection locations can also be found around Gainesville.

For a complete list of locations and other details, visit Santa Fe’s Teaching Zoo’s Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries web page.

TRENDING STORY: Storm Roberts retiring from 98.5 KTK after 51 year radio career

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Alachua County Deputies arrested Michael Galvez, 36, Wednesday.
ASO: Man charged with aggravated child abuse
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint

Latest News

GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
Marion County deputies investigate a weekend homicide
Marion County deputies investigate a weekend homicide
The Alachua County School District is dealing with a string of bomb threats
Bomb threat trend continues in Alachua County Public Schools as Eastside HS is evacuated
The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Santa Fe College Police Department host Ghosts, Goblins, and...
The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Santa Fe College Police Department host Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries food drive