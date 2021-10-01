Advertisement

Some sunscreens recalled over presence of carcinogen

Coppertone is recalling certain lots of its aerosol sunscreen
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.

They include certain lots of SPF 50 Pure & Simple, travel-size Sport Spray and Sport Mineral.

The Food and Drug Administration said the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.

The products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Exposure to benzene can, depending on the level and extent, result in an increased risk of cancers, though daily exposure to benzene at the levels in these affected sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, the FDA said.

Information of the specific items in the recall is online at sunscreenrecall2021.com.

Customers who have the affected items can request a refund from Coppertone.

The FDA said consumers should stop using these products and dispose of them appropriately.

