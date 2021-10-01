Advertisement

Starke police officers arrest man in possession of narcotics during traffic stop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop on Thursday for possession of numerous hard drugs.

Officers say they tried pulling over Travis Aldridge, but he attempted an escape. Aldridge was eventually stopped and found with cash, cocaine, and other narcotics.

Aldridge is facing four counts of drug possession along with a traffic violation and resisting arrest charges.

No bond is set at this time.

