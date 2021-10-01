Starke police officers arrest man in possession of narcotics during traffic stop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop on Thursday for possession of numerous hard drugs.

Officers say they tried pulling over Travis Aldridge, but he attempted an escape. Aldridge was eventually stopped and found with cash, cocaine, and other narcotics.

Aldridge is facing four counts of drug possession along with a traffic violation and resisting arrest charges.

No bond is set at this time.

