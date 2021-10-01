Storm Roberts retiring from 98.5 KTK after 51 year radio career

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm Roberts was one of the first voices of 98.5 KTK when it started up in 1987.

For the last 35 years, listeners from Gainesville to Ocala have begun their days with Storm. Friday marks the last day of his 51 year-long radio career before retiring.

As a Gator grad and fan, he said he wouldn’t trade his career in North Cntral Florida for anything calling it a ride he’ll never forget.

“I got to raise a lot of money for charities, meet a lot of great people and in radio, if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,” said Roberts.

Of the unforgettable memories, he said he loved finding unique ways to raise money for charities and non-profits in the area.

“I walked naked down Main Street naked.... the dog’s name was Naked,” said Roberts. “We put a leash on him and walked him down and we raised a lot of money for the Humane Society that day.”

It was also being able to bring light to people during a dark time. In 2004 when four hurricanes rolled through the area, KTK served as one of the only sources for news as people went weeks without power.

“That’s when I started to bedtime stories for the kids at 7:30 and 8:30. I’d do bedtime stories so they could get to bed,” added Roberts. ‘I said “kids you have to go upstairs and brush your teeth and get to bed so your parents could argue” so I had several people feed that back to me that their kids still remember the bedtime stories from uncle storm.’

His final morning on-air was filled with emotions, not only from him but from his co-host Chris and all of the listeners who called in to reminisce.

“I’ve gotten messages from moms who used to listen to me being driven to school, who now have kids, who are now driving their kids to school to listen to us in the morning so it’s been a very fulfilling career,” said Roberts.

He adds that you haven’t heard the last of him as he’ll be chiming in from time to time. What’s next for Storm? H said he’ll be taking time to travel with his wife and sleeping in.

