Union County celebrates its 100th Anniversary with multiple events Friday and Saturday

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County will continue its 100th Anniversary celebration.

At noon, they will have their homecoming parade.

Then at 7:30 p.m., the Union County High School football team will take on AACA in their homecoming game.

More festivities will continue through Saturday.

