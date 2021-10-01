UPDATE: Gainesville police arrest minor connected to Gainesville High School bomb threats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a minor they believe called in fake bomb threats to the front office of Gainesville High School on Wednesday Sept. 29.

The school also had a bomb threat made against it yesterday. In both cases, students and staff were evacuated and no actual threat was found.

Officers used information from resource officers and students to identify the suspect.

So far, Alachua County deputies have arrested two teens, Ransel Lugo and Sarah McKay, in connection to four threats at Newberry high and one at Oak View Middle School.

Another teen, Preston Powers, is being charged as an adult for the Buchholz High School bomb threats.

Arrests have not been made regarding threats at Eastside High School.

At this time, law enforcement is not sure if any of the threats are connected and are still investigating.

