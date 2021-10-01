Advertisement

UPDATE: Gainesville police arrest minor connected to Gainesville High School bomb threats

By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a minor they believe called in fake bomb threats to the front office of Gainesville High School on Wednesday Sept. 29.

The school also had a bomb threat made against it yesterday. In both cases, students and staff were evacuated and no actual threat was found.

Related story: Gainesville High School becomes the fourth school this week to receive bomb threats in Alachua County

Officers used information from resource officers and students to identify the suspect.

So far,  Alachua County deputies have arrested two teens, Ransel Lugo and Sarah McKay, in connection to four threats at Newberry high and one at Oak View Middle School.

Another teen, Preston Powers, is being charged as an adult for the Buchholz High School bomb threats.

Related story: Bomb threat trend continues in Alachua County Public Schools as Eastside HS is evacuated

Arrests have not been made regarding threats at Eastside High School.

At this time, law enforcement is not sure if any of the threats are connected and are still investigating.

