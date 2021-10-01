UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies escorted Ransel Lugo, 17, and Sarah McKay, 15, in handcuffs as they believe they’re connected to five bomb threats at two Newberry schools.

TV20 was the only media outlet there when the pair was arrested. Lugo said he regretted sending the threats and McKay did not comment.

The teens are accused of sending four threats to Newberry High School and one to Oak View Middle School.

When students were evacuated during the third bomb threat, people were sent a message via snapchat reading “I’m going to shoot if you don’t make everybody leave West Park. I see all of you. I have a sniper. I will shoot.”

“Anytime you make a threat like that there’s always going to be a footprint,” ASO Public Information Officer Art Forgey said.

Lugo is facing three counts of making false bomb threats, three counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and one count of threatening a mass shooting.

Sarah A. McKay, 15 of Newberry, was also arrested and charged with two counts of making false bomb threats, two counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and one count of threatening a mass shooting. By the end of the investigation, they could face more charges.

“It’s become all too common,” Forgey added.

Alachua County Schools have been through about a dozen bomb threats.

ASO responded to 10 of them.

“There are over 165 hours of investigative time that are invested into those cases,” Forgey said.

Those hours only include the Newberry threats.

“We had four at Buchholz and that’s what started it,” Forgey added.

They believe those four were done by Preston Powers, 17, who will now be tried as an adult in court, according to Chief Investigator for the Eighth District Attorney’s Office Darry Lloyd.

“Well what does that mean? It’s a second degree felony,” Lloyd explained.

Lloyd said Powers could serve 15 years and pay thousands in fines.

“Investigations have been swift, they have been consistent and concise,” Darry added. “You will be caught.”

Forgey said most importantly, the threats have been mentally taxing for students.

“On top of that too, it’s very traumatic especially for the younger kids,” Forgey explained. “I’ve seen on social media where parents are commenting that they’re crying and scared from it.”

He encourages parents to monitor their children’s internet usage.

ASO is still investigating to find anyone else who may be involved in these threats and the many others.

