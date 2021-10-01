“What’s Up?” with K-Country 10/01

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling all Gator fans who want free tickets! Listen in for staycation opportunities.

Also, where you can say hello to Mr. Bob and Kathy tonight.

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.

TRENDING STORY: “What’s Up?” with K-Country 9/24

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.