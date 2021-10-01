Advertisement

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 10/01

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling all Gator fans who want free tickets! Listen in for staycation opportunities.

Also, where you can say hello to Mr. Bob and Kathy tonight.

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.

