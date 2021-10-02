22 Florida sweeps Ole Miss for third conference win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coming off a mid-week sweep of Southeastern Conference foe, Georgia, no. 22 ranked Florida (9-5, 3-1) was extra confident entering their first of two weekend matches with Ole Miss (12-2, 1-2).

In her 31 years as the head coach of the Gators, Mary Wise was a perfect 48-0 against the Rebels. And after Saturday, she’d add another victory to her total.

Florida shot out of the gate in the opening set, recording a hit percentage of .447 by recording 19 kills with only two errors. The Gators took the first frame 25-19.

The orange and blue followed that up by taking the second set 25-14, thanks to upping their hit percentage to .483.

Thayer Hall (14), T’ara Caesar (12), and Lauren Forte (11) lead the Gators in kills. Caesar posted the only double-double of the three, as she also chipped in 13 digs.

Marley Monserez also posted a double-double with 42 assists and 10 digs.

Florida finished off Ole Miss 25-16 in the third set to earn their second straight sweep of a conference opponent.

The Gators .444 hit percentage was their highest mark in conference play, and second-highest of the season, since they opened the new year with a sweep of San Francisco, where they posted an impressive figure of .491.

Florida improves to 3-1 in SEC play and wraps up the weekend series against Ole Miss Sunday at 1 p.m.

With a win Sunday, Wise will earn her 50th career victory against the Rebels.

