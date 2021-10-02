Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed when his pickup truck crashed into a semi truck in Gilchrist County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 22-year-old was headed East on CR-232 around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The pickup truck attempted to cross the intersection with SR-47 when the vehicle collided with a semi truck hauling an empty fuel tanker.

The pickup truck driver died at the scene. The man driving the semi had minor injuries.

