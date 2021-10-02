Advertisement

Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed when his pickup truck crashed into a semi truck in Gilchrist County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 22-year-old was headed East on CR-232 around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The pickup truck attempted to cross the intersection with SR-47 when the vehicle collided with a semi truck hauling an empty fuel tanker.

The pickup truck driver died at the scene. The man driving the semi had minor injuries.

