Florida Division of Emergency Management Director explains why Dixie County will not receive FEMA relief

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Dixie County won’t be getting any help from the state or federal governments following months of flooding in the region damaging homes and businesses.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the state did not report enough damages from the flooding for FEMA aid. The county did qualify for low-interest small business loans.

“Counties have a threshold that they have to meet, now I’m sure in this case Dixie County has really met their threshold as a county because it’s based on population,” said Guthrie. “We just haven’t met the threshold of $30 million at the state level.”

Despite not qualifying for the aid, Guthrie recommends residents take photos of their properties. If the region is hit with more flooding or a tropical system that could qualify the state for federal relief on new damages.

“The damage that has happened that is a result of the flooding and the heavy rains that we have received over the last two-three months will not be eligible for the disaster if we get a tropical system but future damage would be,” said Guthrie.

The United Way of North Central Florida’s damage survey closed Wednesday, the organization is now determining how they can help. More than 140 residents responded to the survey that was open from Sept. 24 until Sep 29. 84% of people who took the survey lived in Old Town. 50% of the people that responded said they experienced some sort of damage and 33% said they were displaced.

