GRU customers may soon face another rate increase, Bielarski email suggests

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yet another rate increase may be coming for customers of Gainesville Regional Utilities.

An email from GRU manager Ed Bielarski to Gainesville City Commissioners reports that the utility’s fuel levelization fund has dropped below allowable limits, and staff is developing a plan to adjust the fuel millage rate.

The levelization fund was created a decade ago to offset some of the bigger rate increases that came when the city’s biomass plant went online in 2013.

Bielarski blamed the skyrocketing natural gas prices for lowering the fund and wrote that GRU has not raised natural gas rates for more than a year.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.