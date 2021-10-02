Advertisement

GRU customers may soon face another rate increase, Bielarski email suggests

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yet another rate increase may be coming for customers of Gainesville Regional Utilities.

An email from GRU manager Ed Bielarski to Gainesville City Commissioners reports that the utility’s fuel levelization fund has dropped below allowable limits, and staff is developing a plan to adjust the fuel millage rate.

The levelization fund was created a decade ago to offset some of the bigger rate increases that came when the city’s biomass plant went online in 2013.

Bielarski blamed the skyrocketing natural gas prices for lowering the fund and wrote that GRU has not raised natural gas rates for more than a year.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
ASO investigates another bomb threat made at an Alachua County school.
Bomb threat trend continues in Alachua County Public Schools as Eastside HS is evacuated
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrest minor connected to Gainesville High School bomb threats
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrest minor connected to Gainesville High School bomb threats
LCPD: One woman is dead, one hospitalized after a crash in Lake City
LCPD: One woman is dead, one hospitalized after a crash in Lake City
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say

Latest News

State emergency workers claim Dixie County affected by floodwater damage will receive no aid
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director explains why Dixie County will not receive FEMA relief
“You can’t joke around on things like that”: Students say threats in schools deserve consequences
“You can’t joke around on things like that”: Students say threats in schools deserve consequences
“You can’t joke around on things like that”: Students say threats in schools deserve consequences
“You can’t joke around on things like that”: Students say threats in schools deserve consequences
Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead
Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead