Hundreds of protesters march throughout Gainesville supporting reproductive rights

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida are taking a stand against what they call an attack on women’s reproductive rights.

Hundreds marched down S. Main St. holding signs and chanting things like “My body, my choice.”

This comes nearly a month after Texas passed a law that restricts abortion access for women.

With The Supreme Court returning on Monday, this march was one of hundreds across the nation.

“The fact that they keep having to re-litigate this and re-discuss this is absurd,” said Susan Bottcher, a protester.

The Supreme Court denied a request to block the Texas bill, motivating hundreds to take to the streets.

Many said they’re worried this move could empower Florida to follow suit.

Botcher said she was in high school when Roe v. Wade became law.

“I remember my mother being so elated that finally women were being given some of the rights over their own bodies and so I grew up knowing that this was an important right for us to control our bodies the way we want to,” she said.

The protestors made their way to Cora Roberson Park where they could learn more about women’s health organizations, and listen to speakers.

No matter how old or how young, the message to government leaders was loud and clear.

“I want to support women’s rights. It’s women’s choices, not the government’s. It’s their body their choices,” said Lauren Murtha, a 9-year-old protester.

Two weeks ago, one Florida state representative filed a bill that has similarities to the Texas law.

It would allow citizens to bring a lawsuit against anyone who assists a woman in getting an abortion.

The bill is now being reviewed by the Professions and Public Health Subcommittee.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.