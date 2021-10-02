Maris’ Marvel: Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Roger Maris hitting 61 home runs in 1961

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering the final game of the 1961 Major League Baseball season, Roger Maris was just one home run away from breaking a tie with Babe Ruth and setting the new, single-season home run record.

Maris was exhausted from the long summer, but, more so, from the constant pressure by the fans, endless questions from the media, and living in the shadow of the Babe and his current teammate, Mickey Mantle.

Despite the barrage of head-spinning factors, Maris belted number 61 to break Ruth’s 33 year-old record.

Roger’s son, Kevin Maris, was just one-year-old when his father made history and is extremely proud of his father’s achievement.

“Dad worked hard and to accomplish what a feat he had in New York against Babe Ruth, the icon of baseball, was pretty thrilling for he and our family,” said Oak Hall baseball coach Kevin Maris.

For the majority of the season, the fans and media had constantly rooted against Roger because of their tenured obsession with Mantle. The Mick was the darling of the Big Apple and had kept pace with Maris until a leg injury took him out of contention for Ruth’s record.

While the media portrayed the two talented teammates at odds with each other, those accounts couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Back in the 60s, they wrote’em up as enemies and you know how the press kinda likes to create controversy. But as the years went on we found Mickey and dad were really close friends. While they were playing, as well as off the field.”

After the 1968 season, Roger retired and moved his family from Kansas City to Gainesville. His sons, Kevin and Randy, attended Oak Hall academy and followed in their father’s footsteps.

“Well back in the day, we didn’t have a field here at Oak Hall. So, in 1977 they got the funds together and dad designed the baseball field and he was actually out here laying sod back in 1977. Randy and I graduated from here and played on this field and then Steven was the first grandson coming through and had a real good career.”

Now, 60 years later, as the head baseball coach of Oak Hall, Kevin got to honor the anniversary of his father’s historic home run by throwing out a ceremonial, virtual first pitch for the New York Yankees before their game, Friday night.

Being able to add a new chapter to his father’s legacy is a moment Kevin will cherish.

“To carry on the tradition and things that he’s built in baseball has been a thrill for us to continue.”

Maris’ record fell 37 years later, but his 61 home runs are still an American League record.

