Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday, around 2am the Ocala Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a home on the 1200 block of SW Fort King St.

Where 42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital.

Elisha Brooks his older sister said she can’t believe her brother is gone.

“I’m just in shock I just don’t want to believe that he’s gone. They lost their dad, they shot him in front of his kids, in front of his wife.”

She said her brother’s birthday was on September 26 and almost a week later he’s gone.

“Like I love my brother and he got gunned down at his own house, we’re not safe no more in our own house?”

Elisha said her brother’s wife identified the shooter in a lineup but has a question for police on why he’s walking around free.

“Why he not locked up, the wife I identified him, I spoke with the wife they identified him I don’t understand.”

She said his last words to his kids were “I love you, I’m finna die.” OPD is still looking for the suspect.

