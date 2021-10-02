Advertisement

Sports Overtime Week Six

Keystone Heights defeated Fort White in TV20′s game of the week
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Week six of high school football in the NCFL area is complete. Keystone Heights beat Fort White in TV20′s game of the week 30-14 on Friday night. With the win, KHHS improves to 6-0 while FWHS drops to 3-2.

Week six of NCFL high school football:

Buchholz def. Leon 49-0

Chiles def. Forest 45-14

Columbia def. Westside 27-9

Dunnellon def. Madison County 28-26

Belleview def. Springstead 41-21

Trinity Catholic def. Wildwood 23-8

Lake Brantley def. West Port 21-14

Crystal River def. Lake Weir 50-0

Hawthorne def. Suwannee 32-18

P.K. Yonge def. Santa Fe 30-14

Lafayette def. Branford 27-12

Chiefland def. Trenton 42-0

Interlachen def. Bell 27-6

Bradford def. American Collegiate Academy 14-12

Union County def. Akelynn’s Angels Christian 46-0

