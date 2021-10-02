Sports Overtime Week Six
Keystone Heights defeated Fort White in TV20′s game of the week
(WCJB) -Week six of high school football in the NCFL area is complete. Keystone Heights beat Fort White in TV20′s game of the week 30-14 on Friday night. With the win, KHHS improves to 6-0 while FWHS drops to 3-2.
Week six of NCFL high school football:
Buchholz def. Leon 49-0
Chiles def. Forest 45-14
Columbia def. Westside 27-9
Dunnellon def. Madison County 28-26
Belleview def. Springstead 41-21
Trinity Catholic def. Wildwood 23-8
Lake Brantley def. West Port 21-14
Crystal River def. Lake Weir 50-0
Hawthorne def. Suwannee 32-18
P.K. Yonge def. Santa Fe 30-14
Lafayette def. Branford 27-12
Chiefland def. Trenton 42-0
Interlachen def. Bell 27-6
Bradford def. American Collegiate Academy 14-12
Union County def. Akelynn’s Angels Christian 46-0
