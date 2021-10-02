Advertisement

Union County Celebrates their 100th anniversary

Different were held throughout the week to celebrate.
Different were held throughout the week to celebrate.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Union County celebrated their 100th anniversary. The county was started back in 1921.

Throughout the week the community celebrated its centennial anniversary with different events like a parade and on Saturday, by opening up a time capsule.

The capsule hasn’t been opened since 1993. They found old pictures, books, and even a lottery ticket.

Kayla Dobbs an elementary school teacher was born and raised in Union County and was excited to celebrate their 100th year.

“This is a pretty big celebration, when they opened the time capsule 20 years ago I wasn’t even old enough to remember it. So this is the first time I’ve ever been here to a celebration this big.”

Different organizations added more items to the time capsule for residents to open up 100 years from now.

