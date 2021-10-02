Union County Celebrates their 100th anniversary

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Union County celebrated their 100th anniversary. The county was started back in 1921.

Throughout the week the community celebrated its centennial anniversary with different events like a parade and on Saturday, by opening up a time capsule.

The capsule hasn’t been opened since 1993. They found old pictures, books, and even a lottery ticket.

Kayla Dobbs an elementary school teacher was born and raised in Union County and was excited to celebrate their 100th year.

“This is a pretty big celebration, when they opened the time capsule 20 years ago I wasn’t even old enough to remember it. So this is the first time I’ve ever been here to a celebration this big.”

Different organizations added more items to the time capsule for residents to open up 100 years from now.

