“You can’t joke around on things like that”: Students say threats in schools deserve consequences

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another arrest has been made in connection to bomb threats at Alachua County Public Schools and students said they are ready for the distractions to end.

The nearly fifteen bomb threats that began at Buchholz High School over a month ago are tiring students.

Football players at the Buchholz High School game said the threats are getting in the way of them hitting practice and the books.

“We have practice after school and we’re working to get better,” Chase Moore said. “It just ruined it for us.”

J’Shawn Comer said the threats have gotten in the way of learning.

“It’s really disruptive to people who really got a future in college and all that and they can’t come to school because they’re like scared of what’s going to happen,” Comer said.

Law enforcement is working to get to the bottom the threats.

Related story: UPDATE: Gainesville police arrest minor connected to Gainesville High School bomb threats

“Detectives arrested a minor for calling in a bomb threat to Gainesville High School this past Wednesday the 29th of September,” Gainesville Police Spokesperson Graham Glover said.

Four teens have been arrested so far in connection to the threats.

Preston Powers, who is charged for Buchholz bomb threats, is facing adult charges.

Comer said while those adult charges may be harsh, they’re necessary.

“It’s kind of unfair because young kids have to realize that you can’t just joke around on things like that,” Comer explained. That’s serious.”

Not just serious but stressful for everyone involved.

Related story: Bomb threat trend continues in Alachua County Public Schools as Eastside HS is evacuated

“It’s certainly stressful on the teachers and law enforcement and parents,” Glover added. “I got that but more importantly this is stressful on young people.”

Homecoming is even being pushed back for Newberry High Students.

“There are a few kids that have kind of been waiting to see when it dies off,” Moore added. “Luckily it has. We haven’t had to worry about them personally at Buchholz.”

While they aren’t scared, the players said their classmates have been worried for their safety.

“They’re scared of what’s going to happen like there is going to be a bomb threat..like what’s going to happen to my family and stuff like that,” Comer said.

Police are not sure if any threats are connected to each other.

“Actions have consequences for sure,” Moore added.

Students making the threats will be expelled as well as face criminal charges and fines.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.