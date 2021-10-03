Charity event, Guest Chef Gainesville is back for their 20th year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peaceful Path’s largest fundraising event is back to kick off year 20 starting Sunday. The event, Guest Chef Gainesville is not until October 7, but on Sunday they started the mobile auction.

All proceeds from the event and from the auction go to Peaceful Paths and are meant to aid domestic abuse survivors.

High ticket auction items for this year include a vacation to Mexico, a full year of lawn service, and a 14 karat gold diamond necklace. This year’s guest chef is a familiar one.

“Our feature chef this year is Donna Cohen who 20 years ago brought this event to peaceful paths and has made it a signature event for our organization for the last two decades,” said Dr. Theresa Beachy the executive director.

Tickets for the Thursday evening event start at $80 where guests can try dishes from more than 30 local chefs.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.