Advertisement

Charity event, Guest Chef Gainesville is back for their 20th year

Helping raise money for victims of domestic violence.
Helping raise money for victims of domestic violence.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peaceful Path’s largest fundraising event is back to kick off year 20 starting Sunday. The event, Guest Chef Gainesville is not until October 7, but on Sunday they started the mobile auction.

All proceeds from the event and from the auction go to Peaceful Paths and are meant to aid domestic abuse survivors.

High ticket auction items for this year include a vacation to Mexico, a full year of lawn service, and a 14 karat gold diamond necklace. This year’s guest chef is a familiar one.

“Our feature chef this year is Donna Cohen who 20 years ago brought this event to peaceful paths and has made it a signature event for our organization for the last two decades,” said Dr. Theresa Beachy the executive director.

Tickets for the Thursday evening event start at $80 where guests can try dishes from more than 30 local chefs.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. was shot and killed.
Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead
Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead
We went to the home where Judy died and tried to talk with friends and family standing outside,...
MCSO investigates homicide after finding woman’s body at her home
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered on Friday evening directing all local and state buildings to have...
Flags to be flown at half staff today to honor fallen firefighters
To sign up, fill out the flyer on Newberry’s Opioid Task Force Facebook page then call...
Project “Round-up” donations will go towards The City of Newberry’s opioid task force
On Saturday, around 2am the Ocala Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a home...
Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead
alachua county parents
Some Alachua County parents still do not agree with the school districts COVID-19 rules