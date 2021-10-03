Advertisement

East Gainesville woman celebrates her 100th birthday with a big party

Vernell Singleton waved to every person who came to wish her a happy birthday.
Vernell Singleton waved to every person who came to wish her a happy birthday.(wcjb)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was the celebration of the century for one East Gainesville woman who turned 100 today.

Vernell Singleton celebrated the big day with balloons, songs, and plenty of family and friends.

A line of cars stretched down NE 20th St. waiting to send their wishes to the town’s newest centenarian.

“It is really good that people taking time out to just come by and say hey, it really feels good,” said Vernell Singleton.

When asked what her big secret is to living a long, healthy life, she said, “I haven’t always been good. I’ve lived my life like lots of people, but along the line the Lord changed me, and when he changed me everything just happened good.”

She said her biggest advice to younger people is to always lean on their faith.

Singleton said while many things have changed in Gainesville throughout the years, she will always remain the biggest gator fan.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
ASO investigates another bomb threat made at an Alachua County school.
Bomb threat trend continues in Alachua County Public Schools as Eastside HS is evacuated
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrest minor connected to Gainesville High School bomb threats
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrest minor connected to Gainesville High School bomb threats
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards

Latest News

Protesters march down S. Main St. chanting "My body, my choice."
Hundreds of protesters march throughout Gainesville supporting reproductive rights
Different were held throughout the week to celebrate.
Union County Celebrates their 100th anniversary
42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. was shot and killed.
Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead
State emergency workers claim Dixie County affected by floodwater damage will receive no aid
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director explains why Dixie County will not receive FEMA relief