East Gainesville woman celebrates her 100th birthday with a big party

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was the celebration of the century for one East Gainesville woman who turned 100 today.

Vernell Singleton celebrated the big day with balloons, songs, and plenty of family and friends.

A line of cars stretched down NE 20th St. waiting to send their wishes to the town’s newest centenarian.

“It is really good that people taking time out to just come by and say hey, it really feels good,” said Vernell Singleton.

When asked what her big secret is to living a long, healthy life, she said, “I haven’t always been good. I’ve lived my life like lots of people, but along the line the Lord changed me, and when he changed me everything just happened good.”

She said her biggest advice to younger people is to always lean on their faith.

Singleton said while many things have changed in Gainesville throughout the years, she will always remain the biggest gator fan.

