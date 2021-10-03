Advertisement

Fall festival in Anthony raises money for improvements throughout the town

Vendors raising money to help with improvements in the town.
Vendors raising money to help with improvements in the town.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - The first “It’s the Great Pumpkin” Fall Festival was this weekend at the Anthony community park. This event is a fundraiser meant to benefit the park and the Anthony’s woman’s club.

Booth fees from vendors and the money collected from different activities also go towards maintenance and improvements around the town.

Kathy Yongue the organizer of the festival said it’s important to invest in the community.

“We’ve seen the ups and downs of the park when the baseball field got moved to Wrigley it kind of took away from the park here. We’re just trying to get it back involved so the community comes out here. We want to upgrade the equipment, we want to expand the playground, we want to make the parking area better.”

The town is hosting another festival on December 4th for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. was shot and killed.
Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead
Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead
We went to the home where Judy died and tried to talk with friends and family standing outside,...
MCSO investigates homicide after finding woman’s body at her home
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools

Latest News

Helping raise money for victims of domestic violence.
Charity event, Guest Chef Gainesville is back for their 20th year
Governor Ron DeSantis ordered on Friday evening directing all local and state buildings to have...
Flags to be flown at half staff today to honor fallen firefighters
To sign up, fill out the flyer on Newberry’s Opioid Task Force Facebook page then call...
Project “Round-up” donations will go towards The City of Newberry’s opioid task force
On Saturday, around 2am the Ocala Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a home...
Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead