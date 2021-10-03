Fall festival in Anthony raises money for improvements throughout the town

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - The first “It’s the Great Pumpkin” Fall Festival was this weekend at the Anthony community park. This event is a fundraiser meant to benefit the park and the Anthony’s woman’s club.

Booth fees from vendors and the money collected from different activities also go towards maintenance and improvements around the town.

Kathy Yongue the organizer of the festival said it’s important to invest in the community.

“We’ve seen the ups and downs of the park when the baseball field got moved to Wrigley it kind of took away from the park here. We’re just trying to get it back involved so the community comes out here. We want to upgrade the equipment, we want to expand the playground, we want to make the parking area better.”

The town is hosting another festival on December 4th for the holidays.

