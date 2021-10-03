Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half staff today to honor fallen firefighters

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Flags are at half staff Statewide today to honor fallen firefighters.

The first Sunday in October is National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day, the day is meant to pay tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty across The United States.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered on Friday evening directing all local and state buildings to have both the US flag and state flag at half staff until Sunday at dawn.

