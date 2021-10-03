Flags to be flown at half staff today to honor fallen firefighters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Flags are at half staff Statewide today to honor fallen firefighters.

The first Sunday in October is National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day, the day is meant to pay tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty across The United States.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered on Friday evening directing all local and state buildings to have both the US flag and state flag at half staff until Sunday at dawn.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.