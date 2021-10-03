Florida soccer falls to Ole Miss at home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Florida Gator soccer team on Sunday, 1-nil.

The Rebels got on the board first when Channing Foster found the back of the goal to go up 1-nil in the 32nd minute of play in the first half.

The Gators never could hit the equalizer and suffered their first loss in conference play this season.

Florida moves to 3-6-3 on the year.

The Gators travel to Knoxville on Thursday to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m.

