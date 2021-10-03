Advertisement

Florida volleyball sweeps Ole Miss for second straight day

Gators improve to 4-1 in SEC play and 10-5 overall
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 22nd-ranked Florida Gator volleyball team closed out the series against the Ole Miss Rebels with a sweep on Sunday. Previously, Florida beat Ole Miss in three straight sets on Saturday.

The Gators took the first set 25-17 and followed with a 25-13 victory in the second set. Florida secured the win in the final frame with a 25-17 victory.

Merritt Beason and T’ara Ceaser each contributed nine kills on the match, leading Florida offensively.

Marlie Monserez recorded 32 assists in the three-setter.

The Gators continue their season next weekend where they will travel to LSU to take on the Tigers in a two-match series beginning on Oct. 9.

