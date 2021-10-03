Advertisement

Gainesville Ride RTS launched a new app for bus riders

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bus riders in Gainesville now have an new app to view bus routes and track their ride real time.

GNV Ride RTS launched this month featuring new aspects such as access to traffic reports and a free subscription service to email and text notifications.

The app is free on all app stores and for desktop as well.

