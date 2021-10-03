Gainesville Ride RTS launched a new app for bus riders

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bus riders in Gainesville now have an new app to view bus routes and track their ride real time.

GNV Ride RTS launched this month featuring new aspects such as access to traffic reports and a free subscription service to email and text notifications.

The app is free on all app stores and for desktop as well.

