Penalties, turnovers doom Florida to first loss at Kentucky since 1986

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coaches, players, fans, and media were on high alert of a potential letdown game against Tennessee, following no. 10 ranked Florida’s narrow loss to Alabama. After the Gators took care of the Volunteers, it seems the urgency and fire the team played with the last two weeks didn’t make the plane flight to Lexington in the team’s game against unranked Kentucky.

Florida (3-2, 1-2) suffered its first defeat against Kentucky (5-0, 3-0), in Lexington, since 1986.

The Gators committed 15 penalties for 115 yards, and quarterback Emory Jones, who’d shown much improvement as an impact player and leader the last two weeks, threw an interception in the second half that lead to Wildcats final seven points of the night.

After trading possessions in the opening of the contest, Jones did lead the offense on a 7-play, 75 yard drive to put Florida ahead 7-0, when he swung a bubble screen pass to sophomore receiver, JaQuavion Fraziars, who scored from seven yards out. It was Fraziars first career touchdown reception.

But on the next Wildcats possession, it only took five plays for big blue nation to even the score. With 5:19 to play in the first, Wan’Dale Robinson took a slip screen 41 yards to the house to level the game.

The only other score in the first half was a Jace Christmann 51-yard field goal to give Florida a 10-7 lead at intermission.

In the second half, Tre’Vez Johnson picked off Kentucky’s Will Levis to steal a possession back for Florida. The interception was the second of Johnson’s career. But instead of the turnover leading to points for the orange and blue, big blue nation flipped the script and blocked Christmann’s field goal attempt, which allowed Trevin Wallace to field the blocked kick and return it 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to put Kentucky ahead 13-10.

Florida’s offense was forced to punt on five of its 12 drives, but out-gained Kentucky 382-224. The backbreaker for the Gators was the eight false start penalties the team committed. Often times, taking the team out of short third down situations.

This was the first true road test for coach Mullen and the team since the 2019 season, when there were full stadiums, pre-pandemic. Just as Alabama and Tennessee struggled with communication and mental mistakes playing in The Swamp’s hostile, noisy environment, so to, did the Gators offense Saturday night.

The final straw that was Florida’s undoing was Jones’ interception. Just over a minute inside the 4th quarter, Jones was late throwing a seam route and Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver jumped the pass to give the Wildcats possession in Florida territory.

Jones’ only turnover of the night proved too costly. In just over two minutes, the Wildcats moved 29 yards on five plays, ending with a Chris Rodriguez nine-yard touchdown run to make it a 20-10 game.

Florida’s final two possessions of the game yielded Christmann’s third field goal of the game to cut the deficit to seven, but with under 30 seconds to play, facing 4th and goal from Kentucky’s eight yard line, Jones fired a pass intended for Trent Whittemore but it was knocked down, forcing the Gators to turn the ball over on downs and lose the game.

Dan Mullen is now 2-2 against Kentucky in his four seasons as the head coach of Florida. After having not lost to Kentucky in 33 consecutive years, the Gators have now dropped two of the last four meetings.

Florida will try to rebound against Vanderbilt, when they host the Commodores on October 9.

