Project “Round-up” donations will go towards The City of Newberry’s opioid task force

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry’s Opioid Task Force is asking for a little change for what they say will make a big difference.

Project Round-Up is a voluntary financial donation added to Newberry resident’s monthly utility bill and the extra cents will go towards the opioid task force.

Residents who sign up will have their utility bill rounded up to the nearest dollar, one time donations are an option as well. The donation is tax deductible.

To sign up, fill out the flyer on Newberry’s Opioid Task Force Facebook page then call 352-472-2161.

