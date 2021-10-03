Advertisement

Some Alachua County parents still do not agree with the school districts COVID-19 rules

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Alachua County parents still don’t agree with school district COVID-19 rules and they’re taking the issue to court.

Attorney Jeff Childers says he is the lead attorney for Alachua County parents and yesterday, filed an emergency petition for a Writ of Mandamus in the first district court of appeals.

Childers says this action is used when a public official fails to do their legal duty or acts contrary to law.

The attorney alleges school district officials are making up their own rules for not complying with state COVID-19 guidance for schools.

The Writ of Mandamus calls for a judge to order the district to comply.

The school district updated COVID-19 quarantine protocols yesterday to align with CDC guidance.

TRENDING STORY: Bomb threat trend continues in Alachua County Public Schools as Eastside HS is evacuated

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead
Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
We went to the home where Judy died and tried to talk with friends and family standing outside,...
MCSO investigates homicide after finding woman’s body at her home
42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. was shot and killed.
Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools

Latest News

RTS app
Gainesville Ride RTS launched a new app for bus riders
10/2/21
TV20 WEATHER UPDATE
Different were held throughout the week to celebrate.
Union County Celebrates their 100th anniversary
42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. was shot and killed.
Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead