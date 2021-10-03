Some Alachua County parents still do not agree with the school districts COVID-19 rules

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Alachua County parents still don’t agree with school district COVID-19 rules and they’re taking the issue to court.

Attorney Jeff Childers says he is the lead attorney for Alachua County parents and yesterday, filed an emergency petition for a Writ of Mandamus in the first district court of appeals.

Childers says this action is used when a public official fails to do their legal duty or acts contrary to law.

The attorney alleges school district officials are making up their own rules for not complying with state COVID-19 guidance for schools.

The Writ of Mandamus calls for a judge to order the district to comply.

The school district updated COVID-19 quarantine protocols yesterday to align with CDC guidance.

TRENDING STORY: Bomb threat trend continues in Alachua County Public Schools as Eastside HS is evacuated

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.