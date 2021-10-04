Catholic Charities visits Dixie County to help flood victims

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

There’s been no relief for many residents in Dixie County experiencing near-historic flooding.

But a partnership between three charitable organizations are stepping in to help them.

Catholic Charities of Gainesville hosted a food and water distribution at Holy Cross Church in Cross City Monday. Close to 25 people showed up to the event, which organizers say is the most they’ve had in recent memory.

Many at the distribution said they heard about it through Facebook groups, and only a couple say they did the flood assessment survey conducted by United Way, which asked residents of Dixie County their needs following the historic flooding that’s ongoing.

On top of receiving gallons of water and bags of food, those at the event received gift cards to purchase cleaning supplies, toiletries and mosquito repellant.

The food and water distribution is not the only service the partnership provides. Emergency Assistance Director of Catholic Charities, Denise Fanning, encourages those in need to apply for assistance for their rent and/or utilities.

She instructs those who want to apply to “go to the Tri-County Resource Center and submit an application directly or you can give us (Catholic Charities) a phone call at 352-372-0294 and the two extensions to dial are 1026 and 1027.”

Once you’ve filled the application, an interview process follows, which Fanning describes as quick and easy.

If requesting assistance with rent or utilities, Catholic Charities requires documentation such as a currently signed lease or a previous bill.

Catholic Charities will then call your landlord for other required information that’s needed.

Fanning encourages anyone who needs financial assistance to call Catholic Charities or the Tri-Community Resource Center to help them get the ball rolling.

To contact the Tri-Community Resource Center, call 352-507-4000.

