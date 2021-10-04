Advertisement

Dairy farmers still struggling due to the pandemic might have a solution soon

Representatives Kat Cammack and Al Lawson among others sent a letter to US Agriculture...
Representatives Kat Cammack and Al Lawson among others sent a letter to US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida lawmakers from across the aisle are working together to help dairy farms struggling due to the pandemic.

Representatives Kat Cammack and Al Lawson among others sent a letter to US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. They say current pandemic aid doesn’t go far enough to help farmers.

Dairy farmers were forced to dump hundreds of gallons of milk contributing to upwards of 35-billion dollars in losses.

