Dixie County residents hold meeting to discuss solutions to flooding problem

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A number of residents in Dixie County are fed up with the flooding issues they’re facing, so they’re joining together to find a solution.

All it took was one man creating a Facebook page for flood victims, to get dozens of residents in one room.

Many residents said they’ve reached out to their elected officials as well as the Army Corp of Engineers, but they never heard back from anyone.

Some said FEMA has told them the situation isn’t bad enough to warrant more help.

Ron Webb, the resident who started the Facebook page, said the flooding was so bad at one point that it added half an hour onto his daily commute.

“Every morning when I’d go to work I’d have to take a boat ride and get the jon boat take the boat out to the road and come back in the same way,” he said.

At the meeting, some residents brought up the idea of getting an attorney to represent them, but with the county being in debt, that may not be as possible as they would like.

“In this type of case it’s going to be very hard to get an attorney because there is gonna be no financial gain because the county is broke,” said Diane Rinard, one of the meeting organizers.

Rinard said with the county not stepping up, she’s using her past work experience to take the next step.

“I have a little bit of knowledge of how to put folders together for discovery to present to attorneys so that’s the process I’m doing right now,” said Rinard.

One of the other organizers said she spoke with State Representative Chuck Clemons this morning.

He said he got a hold of a water company in Gilchrist County that may be able to donate clean drinking water to residents.

