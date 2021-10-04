Gainesville city commission candidate Kaimowitz running to hopefully end status quo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gabe Kaimowitz, a disbarred Florida attorney and former commission candidate is running to end what he sees as an overpowering Alachua county democratic party presence in local government.

The 86-year old Kaimowitz ran most recently, along with another candidate for November’s special election Scherwin Henry, to fill an at-large seat in 2020 that is now Reina Sacco’s seat.

One of Kaimowitz’s main pushes is to make Gainesville the first “Butterfly City” in the world. Kaimowitz believes that the now-open seat left by Gail Johnson will be filled by someone in the local democratic party such as Scherwin Henry and Cynthia Chestnutt.

RELATED STORY: Commissioner Gail Johnson backs Cynthia Chestnut to replace her on the Gainesville City Commission

“This is not an election,” said Kaimowitz.

As far as Johnson leaving her seat, he felt the media coverage around her leaving and asking for the removal of Lee Feldman made no sense. Ultimately he feels the board is top-heavy and un-affective.

“We have a city government led by ego: (Lauren) Poe and (Harvery) Ward,” said Kaimowitz.

The election to fill the open seat will take place on Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.