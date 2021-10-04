Gainesville Health and Fitness: Breathing techniques
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Breathwork is essential for relaxation and stress management.
Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness teaches us about a calming breath technique.
RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Sun Salutations
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.