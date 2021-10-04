Lake City growth management director resigns from his position

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Growth Management Director David Young announced that he is resigning.

Young has been in this position for nearly 3 and a half years.

He said there are open positions within growth management that need to be filled, but because the city hasn’t filled them, he’s taking on all of that work.

“If I had the people, qualified people, in the positions that I need filled, I would not have difficulty getting all of the tasks done,” said Young.

Some of the jobs he’s been covering include code enforcement, planning and zoning, and inspections.

“I’m backed up on code enforcement because I really can’t get out of here long enough to go perform the code enforcement that needs to be done,” he said. “I’m getting complaints in daily but I’m not being able to get them handled in a timely manner.”

Young said another major reason he chose to resign is because of the constant changes with the city manager position.

“I no longer have clear direction on how they want growth management to go.”

In the past five months, three different people have acted as city manager.

TV 20 asked Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt when the city could expect a permanent city manager, he did not give a time frame, but he said he has been in contact with the Tallahassee firm the city hired to do the search.

“I will speak to them in the next day or two but they’re openly accepting applications and getting that started, so that should be coming along pretty quickly,” said Mayor Witt.

Witt said the positions within growth management are hard to fill.

“The skill level and our pay scale and it’s just hard to compete with these other towns,” he said.

David Young has accepted the position of building official with the City of Alachua.

He said he hopes the person who fills his current position continues his work of bringing in more home developers.

“We have such a critical shortage of homes here in Lake City. That’s one of the things I’m sorry I did not complete before leaving,” said Young.

His last day will be Friday, October 15th.

