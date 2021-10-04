Advertisement

New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s homecoming week at the University of Florida, but there are changes to this year’s parade.

Typically, the parade would begin at the Swamp, but since speed tables were installed along University Ave., UF officials decided to avoid them during the parade.

The start of the parade is now the intersection of SW 13th St. and Museum Rd., near Beaty Towers.

Related Story: Penalties, turnovers doom Florida to first loss at Kentucky since 1986

University of Florida athletes, students, and alumni will continue down 13th St. to University Ave., then head east towards Main St.

This is the first parade and full homecoming celebration since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. was shot and killed.
Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead
Vernell Singleton waved to every person who came to wish her a happy birthday.
East Gainesville woman celebrates her 100th birthday with a big party
Fallen tree blocks the street after crashing into a car.
Tree falls onto a car on Millhopper Road
Protesters march down S. Main St. chanting "My body, my choice."
Hundreds of protesters march throughout Gainesville supporting reproductive rights
Florida running back Malik Davis (20) waits for the next play during the second half of an NCAA...
Penalties, turnovers doom Florida to first loss at Kentucky since 1986

Latest News

Gainesville city commission candidate Kaimowitz running to hopefully end status quo
Gainesville city commission candidate Kaimowitz running to hopefully end status quo
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade - clipped version
Representatives Kat Cammack and Al Lawson among others sent a letter to US Agriculture...
Dairy farmers still struggling due to the pandemic might have a solution soon
Ocala police search for suspect in weekend homicide
Ocala police search for suspect in weekend homicide