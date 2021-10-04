New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s homecoming week at the University of Florida, but there are changes to this year’s parade.

Typically, the parade would begin at the Swamp, but since speed tables were installed along University Ave., UF officials decided to avoid them during the parade.

The start of the parade is now the intersection of SW 13th St. and Museum Rd., near Beaty Towers.

University of Florida athletes, students, and alumni will continue down 13th St. to University Ave., then head east towards Main St.

This is the first parade and full homecoming celebration since the pandemic began.

