Ocala police search for suspect in weekend homicide

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for the shooter that killed a man in front of his children and wife.

Evidence of the crime remains at the home where the shooting took place.

Questions from the family are left unanswered.

“Why he not locked up, the wife identified him. I spoke with the wife, they identified him. I don’t understand,” Elisha Brooks told TV20 on Saturday.

The day that her brother, 42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. died after being shot at his home.

He died at the hospital from a gunshot wound in his chest.

When we returned to the home Monday, family told us they believe that they know the shooter-- and he lives in their neighborhood.

But police have not yet formally identified a suspect.

“Yes, as of right now the case is being investigated,” OPD Public Information Officer, Jeff Walczak said.

Police officials said since this is an active investigation, not much is being released at this time.

Officials said they can not confirm yet what family and witnesses have said about the case, but said any and all leads can make a difference.

“We have a detective that’s assigned to this homicide. He’s working really hard on the case and it’s his number one priority at this time,” Walczak added.

Police said this is an isolated event and not connected to other shooting incidents.

