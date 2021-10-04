Tree falls onto a car on Millhopper Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tree destroyed a man’s car on Millhopper Road this evening.

You can take a look at some of the damage that tree did.

This all happened near Northwest 90th Street.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene where no one was injured.

They said it likely fell because recent rainfall oversaturated the ground.

