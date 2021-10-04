Advertisement

Tree falls onto a car on Millhopper Road

Fallen tree blocks the street after crashing into a car.
Fallen tree blocks the street after crashing into a car.(wcjb)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tree destroyed a man’s car on Millhopper Road this evening.

You can take a look at some of the damage that tree did.

This all happened near Northwest 90th Street.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene where no one was injured.

They said it likely fell because recent rainfall oversaturated the ground.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. was shot and killed.
Ocala Police are investigating an earlier morning shooting that has left one man dead
Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead
Fatal crash in Gilchrist County leaves Bell resident dead
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
We went to the home where Judy died and tried to talk with friends and family standing outside,...
MCSO investigates homicide after finding woman’s body at her home
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools

Latest News

Community meeting over flooding
Community meeting over flooding
Dixie County residents hold meeting to discuss solutions to flooding problem
Dixie County residents hold meeting to discuss solutions to flooding problem
Dixie County residents hold meeting to discuss solutions to flooding problem
Dixie County residents hold meeting to discuss solutions to flooding problem
10/3/21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER UPDATE