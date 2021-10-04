Advertisement

World Equestrian Center hosts first annual Championship Show

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses of all breeds are competing in the World Equestrian Centers’ first annual Championship Show.

From Western Pleasure to Trail Riding, more than 2,000 participants from across the country are competing in more than 200 classes. The steaks are high with around $2,000,000 of cash prizes up for grabs.

Hospitality Director Justin Garner said this is the biggest show put on by the WEC since opening, bringing around 4,000 people to Ocala to watch.

“Like with any sporting event the equestrian world is the same way. People get very excited. They’ve put a lot of training time and money into the training so they really wanna show up and compete and win great prizes,” said Garner.

The show runs through October 24. For more information on the event schedule CLICK HERE.

