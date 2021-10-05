Alachua County Fire Chief shares safety tips ahead of Halloween festivities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is spooky season!

As you prepare to celebrate Halloween, Alachua County Fire Chief Harold Theus joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to tell you what you can do to have a happy and safe Halloween.

RELATED STORY: The Gainesville Church of God’s Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child pumpkin patch opens to benefit families in need

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.