Another day, another bomb threat in Alachua County: Eastside HS evacuated for the second time in three school days

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastside High School evacuated students after getting another bomb threat this morning.

This comes four days after Eastside High School received its first bomb threat and joined the list of Alachua County Public Schools threatened by this ongoing trend.

The bomb threat was received around 8:50 a.m. Students were evacuated to the nearby Lake Forest Elementary School.

Alachua County deputies responded to the scene and are currently sweeping the building. Students will return to class once the authorities clear the premises.

Four Alachua County students face criminal charges in connection with the multiple bomb threats called into Alachua County public schools over the past month.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools

