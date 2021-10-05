Advertisement

Breast Cancer Awareness: NCFL survivor shares resources, upcoming events and experiences

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness month, Fitz Koehler explains her battle with breast cancer and how she’s overcome new obstacles. She shares resources from her Fitzness programs to upcoming events including a breast cancer walk.

Making Strides of Gainesville will be taking place in Celebration Pointe on October 23.

