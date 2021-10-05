Advertisement

Cornerstone Academy awarded sportsmanship award from the state athletic association

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cornerstone Academy in Gainesville has been awarded a yearly state award for sportsmanship from the Florida High School Athletic Association.

The school, which is located at 1520 NW 34th St., was awarded the Fred E. Rozelle award for sportsmanship in Class 2A for this year. An award is given out for the winner and runner-up each year in each of the state’s six athletic divisions. Rozelle was a graduate of Columbia High School in Lake City, then coached basketball and football throughout the state.

The award was presented to the school’s athletic director Amber Livingston on Monday during the school’s pot luck dinner. David Leino, the school’s headmaster presented it to the AD. Leino says that their students are taught to do things the right way in all aspects of their academic and athletic endeavors.

“We play our best we love to compete, but at the same time, we can do it with a cheerful smile with handshakes. We can do it across the board without entering into the drama,” said Leino.

He also described his coaches and staff’s reaction when he announced that they had won.

“They were blown away. We did not expect it at all and especially when you get to the day-to-day operation and then you just come to something like this it’s a shot in the dark, just oh my goodness. It’s just amazing that we are the ones that are looked on as the example for the year. It’s a blessing for sure,” said Leino.

During the potluck, the school also announced that they are fundraising and a portion of those funds will go to packing meals and sending them to families in Haiti and also around Gainesville. To donate to the school you can text “Cornerstone1″ to 71777.

