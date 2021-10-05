Advertisement

Farm Fact: Vegetable garden

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October is one of the best months to start a vegetable garden because of the cooler temperatures.

Learn more on how to begin this new hobby in this week’s Farm Fact from the Alachua County Farm Bureau

