Former NCFL congresswoman Corrine Brown returns to court after previous conviction thrown out

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former North Central Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown made her first appearance in court after her 2017 conviction was thrown out in May.

The conviction was thrown out after an appeals court judge ruled a prior judge wasn’t justified in throwing out a prior juror.

The prosecution plans to retry Brown on the same 18 charges related to her alleged charity scam.

Brown is also trying to get back $41,000 in restitution, which she’s hoping to use to pay for a new attorney.

Brown was originally sentenced to five years in prison and served half that sentence before she was let out.

Her trial will resume in February.

