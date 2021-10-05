Former NFL quarterback Jeff Kemp speaks at Manhood Matters barbeque in Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Former NFL quarterback Jeff Kemp is speaking at a fundraiser in Lake City.

The Pregnancy Care Center in Lake City is hosting its first-ever men’s barbeque.

The Manhood Matters barbeque will begin at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a free meal and silent auction.

Guest speaker, Jeff Kemp, will speak on strengthening relationships, trust, and teamwork.

The Pregnancy Care Center has a strong men’s program where they teach men how to be good fathers.

To RSVP, call 386-984-6914.

TRENDING STORY: Cornerstone Academy awarded sportsmanship award from the state athletic association

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.