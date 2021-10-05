Advertisement

Former NFL quarterback Jeff Kemp speaks at Manhood Matters barbeque in Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Former NFL quarterback Jeff Kemp is speaking at a fundraiser in Lake City.

The Pregnancy Care Center in Lake City is hosting its first-ever men’s barbeque.

The Manhood Matters barbeque will begin at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a free meal and silent auction.

Guest speaker, Jeff Kemp, will speak on strengthening relationships, trust, and teamwork.

The Pregnancy Care Center has a strong men’s program where they teach men how to be good fathers.

To RSVP, call 386-984-6914.

