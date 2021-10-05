Former NFL quarterback Jeff Kemp speaks at Manhood Matters barbeque in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Former NFL quarterback Jeff Kemp is speaking at a fundraiser in Lake City.
The Pregnancy Care Center in Lake City is hosting its first-ever men’s barbeque.
The Manhood Matters barbeque will begin at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a free meal and silent auction.
Guest speaker, Jeff Kemp, will speak on strengthening relationships, trust, and teamwork.
The Pregnancy Care Center has a strong men’s program where they teach men how to be good fathers.
To RSVP, call 386-984-6914.
