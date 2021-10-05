Gainesville police arrests second student connected to consecutive GHS bomb threats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police have arrested yet another student in connection to bomb threats made toward Gainesville High School.
Police say 14-year-old Kaniyah Hudson was responsible for making false bomb threats last Friday and on Monday.
Hudson is being held in a juvenile detention center after having been charged with one felony count of making a false report.
This comes after another Gainesville High School student was arrested last Friday for making similar threats on September 29.
