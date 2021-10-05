Advertisement

Gainesville police arrests second student connected to consecutive GHS bomb threats

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police have arrested yet another student in connection to bomb threats made toward Gainesville High School.

Police say 14-year-old Kaniyah Hudson was responsible for making false bomb threats last Friday and on Monday.

Hudson is being held in a juvenile detention center after having been charged with one felony count of making a false report.

This comes after another Gainesville High School student was arrested last Friday for making similar threats on September 29.

TRENDING STORY: Another day, another bomb threat in Alachua County: Eastside HS evacuated for the second time in three school days

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
Fallen tree blocks the street after crashing into a car.
Tree falls onto a car on Millhopper Road
NCFL High school football
Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer
42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. died after being shot at his home.
Ocala police search for suspect in weekend homicide

Latest News

Ocala City Council votes to move forward with 'open container' ordinance
Ocala City Council votes to move forward with 'open container' ordinance
ATV
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man that stole and sold multiple vehicles
West Florida Off-Road Park requested to Levy County Commissioners to be able to offer camping...
Levy county ATV Park requests Board of Commissioners to offer camping
Levy county ATV park addresses camping at their property.
levy county atv park - clipped version
Constitutional carry legislation might have legs in 2022 Florida session
Constitutional carry legislation might have legs in 2022 Florida session