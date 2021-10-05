Gainesville police arrests second student connected to consecutive GHS bomb threats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police have arrested yet another student in connection to bomb threats made toward Gainesville High School.

Police say 14-year-old Kaniyah Hudson was responsible for making false bomb threats last Friday and on Monday.

Hudson is being held in a juvenile detention center after having been charged with one felony count of making a false report.

This comes after another Gainesville High School student was arrested last Friday for making similar threats on September 29.

